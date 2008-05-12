Who Owns Content Published through RSS Feeds

Published on 2008-05-12
What if someone decided to take your RSS feed and republish it on their site

Larry Borsato writes: “I’m a blogger, and I publish my content under a Creative Commons license that allows others to share and adapt it for non-commercial purposes, as long as they attribute the content to me. If Shyftr is a commercial entity as they seem to be, then they have apparently violated both the spirit and the letter of that agreement.

By providing the full content of my RSS feed, and therefore my content, on their site, they deprive me of those visitors who would otherwise come directly to my site. If I had advertising on my site, they could also be depriving me of revenue.” Link.

