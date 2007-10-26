Blogs - A Takeover Target for Mainstream Media

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-10-26
Kimberley Castro - First came social networks. Then virtual worlds. Now blogs are dazzling the eyes of major media publishers as the next takeover targets.

That blogs - which generally provide continuously updated commentary on a particular subject, such as politics, economics, local news, or entertainment — are gaining acceptance by old media companies reflects their acknowledgement that Internet users would rather participate in the news than simply consume it. In addition, blogs are typically aimed at a niche audience; and each, with its own particular voice and point of view, develops a “community” of readers, and increases the potential for targeted advertising. Link.


