More Reasons To Choose FeedBlitz Over FeedBurner for Email Newsletters

Though RSS feeds are becoming popular, lot of people still prefer email newsletters when subscribing to blogs. As an example, around 22% of our subscribers have chosen the email option over RSS.

The two most popular blog to email publishing services are FeedBurner and FeedBlitz - both are extremely reliable, offer easy exit options and can co-exist peacefully.

While it’s definitely tough to decide between FeedBlitz and FeedBurner email, I would prefer to go with FeedBlitz due to some recent changes at their end:

1. Look-n-Feel: With FeedBlitz, bloggers have complete control over the design of their email newsletter.

You also get a WYSIWYG environment to edit your email newsletter template. Geeks can directly edit the HTML source.

So with some effort, you can actually make the email newsletter resemble the theme of your blog.

2 . Breaking News: Both FeedBlitz and FeedBurner allow you to define the time when your email update is sent to subscribers but FeedBlitz also supports News Flashes - very useful when you want to send an important (or time-critical) update to your email subscribers.

FeedBlitz also provides a couple of unique feature. For instance, you can add the OutBrain ratings widget inside your FeedBlitz email newsletters so subscribers can quickly rate your blog stories. And people can also read your blog inside Twitter or Skype through FeedBlitz.

