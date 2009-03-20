Lifehacker, Gizmodo Blogs Now Available Under Creative Commons

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-03-20
Some good news here.

All content published on popular Gawker blogs like Gizmodo, Lifehacker, etc. is now available under a Attribution Non-Commercial Creative Commons license which means that you are free to use (or republish) articles from these blogs into your own website provided you properly attribute the source (though hyperlinks) and your pages that reuse Gawker content should be free of advertising.

You can distribute and remix content from Gawker blogs but the license however does not include the right to republish images from Gawker blogs as Gawker may sometimes not be the actual copyright holder.

A commendable move by Nick Denton of Gawker Media here.

Published in: creative commons - lifehacker


