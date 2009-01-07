Some Interesting Styles of Blogging

Here are some unique styles of blogging that you may find interesting.

1. Techcrunch – If there’s news about company X launching a new product called Y, most tech blogs would simply publish that news with their own commentary but it’s not that easy for Arrington. His interns will first create new entries for both company X and product Y on CrunchBase and then the news would go live on the main TechCrunch site with the company or person’s name often linking back to the CrunchBase entry instead of the official website.

2. Jason Calacanis – Most people think that Mahalo founder Jason has quit blogging but it’s not true. The only difference is that Jason now uses an email editor to write his blog post instead of some blog editor – his email messages still get published as blog entries (see example) and can be read via feeds.

3. Daring Fireball – Apple guru John Gruber has an extremely unique blogging style. The title of his blog articles do not point to the permalink of that post but instead they link to the main story that John is commenting upon. Subscribe to his feed and you’ll definitely fall in love with this style of linking.

4. John Battelle - While most bloggers (A-list crowd included) worry about writing attention grabbing headlines, John knows how to convey his message using one liners. See some examples from John’s search blog here, here and here - you get the picture without having to read an essay.

5. Philipp Lenssen – Philipp’s blog is an interesting mix of a blog and an online forum where anyone can post messages without having to register. When something interesting or newsworthy is posted in the forums, Philip “promotes” that thread to turn it into a blog post and also attributes the person who originally started that thread.

6. Matt Drudge - The design may look ugly but Drudge Report, a site that first broke news about the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, is clearly the most “selfless” blog on the web. This one page blog consists only of links to other news websites and columnists.

7. Dave Winer – Ask any “blogging guru” about their secret recipes and they’ll always recommend one thing – add good quality photographs (or even screenshots) in blog posts to make them look more “appealing”. Dave is more creative and prefers using clip-art images to illustrate his ideas - see examples here or here. Another unique feature of Dave’s blog is that you can directly link to any paragraph in the blog – just get the URL from the # sign.

8. Engadget – Look at any Engadget article and you’ll find that all links but one are internal and point to one of their own articles. The source (if any) is attributed at the end and the anchor text reads the same for all external links – READ. Here’s an example.

9. Mivox - Mivox doesn’t use a computer keyboard to write blogs. Instead he writes articles on a piece of paper using ink and then puts a photograph of this paper on to his blog. PostSecret would also classify as a handwritten blog though none of the postcards are written by Frank Warren himself.