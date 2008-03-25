How to Get Links from Bloggers

#inspiration

Scoble has a good suggestion for companies who want bloggers to talk about their products - Send bloggers interesting stories — especially about other people.

Buzz Bruggeman, cofounder of ActiveWords, regularly directs bloggers to news items that he thinks they would be interested in and sends them links to interesting new blogs or videos. When he has something about his own business to announce, those bloggers are more receptive to him than to some PR firm that only flacks for its clients. No wonder Bruggeman got more downloads of his software through blog mentions than he did with a four-star review in USA Today. Link.

