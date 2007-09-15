Google Zero Tolerance Policy Against Adsense Click Fraud

Forbes - Some critics have also accused Google of unfairly banning innocent publishers accused of click fraud. Does that happen?

Google - We do take it very seriously. We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to click fraud from publishers.

But when it comes to accounts that have been wrongly terminated or sabotaged, we're always monitoring that too, and it generally comes to a very low number. We never hear back from the vast majority of publishers terminated. When publishers say they weren't engaged in click fraud, we have an appeals process.