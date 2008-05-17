Find the Subscriber Count of a FeedBurner RSS Feed on a Given Day

#feedburner #rss #software hacks

You may remember the FeedBurner Chicklet hack that reveals the number of subscribers a particular feed has. We can extend the trick to get slightly more detailed statistics about any FeedBurner feed provided they have activated the FeedCount service.

To get started, you should know the name of FeedBurner feed which is generally written after the slash. For example, if the URL of the FeedBurner feed is feeds.feedburner.com/labnol, the feedname is labnol.

Case A: To get the latest subscriber count of a FeedBurner feed, type the following address in your Firefox browser. Alternatively, you can start notepad and paste this web address in the File->Open dialog.

http://api.feedburner.com/awareness/1.0/GetFeedData?uri=labnol

You’ll see something like this:

Circulation: The count of people who are subscribed to this feed. Hits: The number of times that feed was requested by different clients on that day. Reach: The number of people who viewed or clicked the content available in the feed.

Case B: If you like to know the number of feed subscribers on any particular day, just append the dates parameter to the above address. The date should be in the format yyyy-mm-dd.

In this example, lets see how many people subscribed to the labnol feed on April 1.

http://api.feedburner.com/awareness/1.0/GetFeedData?uri=labnol&dates=2008-04-01

Case C: In this example, you’ll learn how to find the growth / decline in number of feed subscribers over a period of time. For this we need to append two dates to the URL - the start date and the end date.

For example, lets see how the feed circulation count changed during the first ten days of May 2008.

http://api.feedburner.com/awareness/1.0/GetFeedData?uri=labnol&dates=2008-05-01,2008-05-10

Remember to replace “labnol” with your own feed name.

For more details, check out the FeedBurner API and FeedBurner FAQ.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻