2007 Year in Review - Site Stats, RSS Subscribers, Blog Revenue ..

Merry Christmas everyone. As we get ready to bid farewell to 2007, here’s a recap of the last twelve months at Digital Inspiration:

Site Stats - Digital Inspiration registered around 17 million page views in 2007. That figure was 12 million in 2006.

RSS Subscribers - We now have around ~17,000 RSS subscribers.

Blog Income - Like the year 2006, Google AdSense brought in the maximum advertising revenue - not quoting any specific numbers but they are in 5 figures USD monthly.

BlogAds and Adify (WPNI Blogroll + TechDispenser) also performed extremely well in 2007. The combined monthly revenue generated from these programs is around 25% of AdSense. FeedBurner Ads were however a big disappointment for 2007.

Tidbits:

1. Digital Inspiration moved from Blogger to WordPress this year.

2. The AdSense Sandbox tool (released in May ‘07) is now quite popular among AdSense publishers.

3. The ASCII Art project again received lot of attention especially among bloggers.

4. If you ever need help related to blogging, online monetization, web tools or software, please put that in the message board and I’ll definitely get back to you.

5. The Indian Blogger directory is now a one stop shop for finding the best blogs in India. The directory is frequently referred by journalists looking to find good Indian blogs belonging to a particular niche.

6. Events like BarCamp are the best place to meet fellow bloggers and readers offline. This year, I got to attend a couple of BarCamps where I talked about blogging - view presentation.

7. You can read my personal technology columns in Financial Express and The Hindustan Times - they appear every Monday in the print edition.

8. Times Online UK mentioned India Inc. (our sister blog) as one on the best business blogs in India.

9. Digital Inspiration now has over 4,500 articles, tips and tutorials. I am working on a solution to make it easier for readers to browse the archives.

10. Finally, if you are on Facebook, please consider joining the Digital Inspiration community there.

Thank you all for such a wonderful 2007. Going forward, what else would you like to see on Digital Inspiration. Always looking forward to your suggestions and comments.