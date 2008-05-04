China Blocks Access to Websites & Blogs for Olympic Games

#censorship

blogspot-china-blockedChina has blocked access to all Blogger blogs ahead of the 2008 Olympic Games that begin in Beijing three months from now.

We conducted connectivity tests using three different nodes in China and none of them could connect to blogspot blogs.

Test I: Timeout while connecting to a Blogger blog from Shanghai.

blogspot-restricted

Test II: No response when a blogspot site was pinged from Shanghai, China

ping-blogger

Test III: Blogspot Website could not be accessed from Beijing, China.

blogspot-china-blocked

The International Olympic Committee recently asked China to open “Internet” during the duration of 2008 Olympics but with this restriction put on Blogger, it is pretty clear that the 30,000 journalists covering the Olympics event will have a hard time getting to their favorite websites and blogs while they are inside the “Great Firewall of China.”

The news that Bloggers blogs are inaccessible in China was twittered by Carsten Ullrich, a researcher in Shanghai and got confirmed by Graham Webster, a journalist in Beijing.

If you plan to be in Beijing for the Olympic games, here’s how to read Blogger Blogs inside China and access other restricted sites.

Related: How to Know Everything about a Website

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻