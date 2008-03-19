New Blog Aggregator from AT&T That Can Read Stories For You

#techmeme

buzz-blog-aggregatorTelephone company AT&T has launched a nice blog aggregator (called Buzz) that collects the most popular stories from blogs across different categories such as Technology, Sports, Gossip, etc.

While you are reading a story on Buzz, you also get to see reactions from other blogs on the same story which I think is really useful.

And if you are doing something else like checking email or reading another site, Buzz has a 3D avatar that can read the current story for you in the background. Not bad either.

Buzz.com may be no substitute for our favorite Techmeme but still a site worth checking out.  And I have now clue how they pick blogs for including in their index.

