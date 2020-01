Pew Research Center for Internet has released some new numbers on blogging and blog readership using data of US based adults. To give you an example, only 11% on Internet users in US read blogs on a typical day while 42% claim to have read blogs at least once.

While there are enough people reading blogs, the survey number does hint that a majority of online Americans (58% to be exact) have never read a blog or have no clue about blogs.