The New Definition of a Blog is Better Listing on Google

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-05-09
You thought the word ‘blog’ is an abbreviation of web log but some have discovered a better meaning of the word Blog. They define it as ”Better Listing on Google.”

Kevin O’ Keefe, who gets credit for this discovery, says that regular supply of new content, highly relevant content and incoming links from other relevant sites are the prime reasons why “blogs” perform better in Google Search results.

“Regular content updates = frequency does help some, but it’s the many keywords and key phrases that relevant users may search for that you will have by accumulated posts as well as the links you will draw by more posts that bloggers and news sites will link to.”

