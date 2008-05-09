The New Definition of a Blog is Better Listing on Google

#fun #open

You thought the word ‘blog’ is an abbreviation of web log but some have discovered a better meaning of the word Blog. They define it as “Better Listing on Google.”

blog definition

Kevin O’ Keefe, who gets credit for this discovery, says that regular supply of new content, highly relevant content and incoming links from other relevant sites are the prime reasons why “blogs” perform better in Google Search results.

“Regular content updates = frequency does help some, but it’s the many keywords and key phrases that relevant users may search for that you will have by accumulated posts as well as the links you will draw by more posts that bloggers and news sites will link to.”

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻