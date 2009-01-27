Pictures & Presentations from the Blog Conference

It was a busy weekend here as we had a blog conference for aspiring bloggers as well as expert bloggers or people who already have blogs but want to take it to the next level both in terms of traffic and monetization.

Organizing a blog event in a non-metro city like Agra was a very interesting experience. Around 120 folks turned up on the final day and lot of them travelled all the way from Delhi, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Karnal, Bhopal, Panipat, Aligarh and Mathura to attend this half day event.

Blogging for Beginners

The first session “Blogging for Beginners” (download slides) was purely for people who are new to blogs but are curious to make the jump. The main idea was to convince them why they should blog and how blogging is almost as easy as writing an email. It was really nice meeting people who are now retired and want to write blogs.

Advanced Blogging Techniques

In the next session “Advanced Blogging Techniques” (download slides), we covered stuff like finding ideas for content, connecting with influencers, distribution channels, linking myths, advanced Google Analytics, AdSense optimization and so on.

Due to time constraints, we didn’t get enough time to interact offline but thanks all who made it to the conference. Here are some pictures.

blog conference photos

Thank you everyone who helped spread the word about India Blog School including Gautam, Kamla, PC, Rahul, Rezwan, Amit Somani, Narayanan, Priya Shah and everyone else who twittered or blogged about it. Special thanks to Google for taking care of all the bills.

