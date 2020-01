Melody and Sakshi are inviting bloggers for a special “Blog Brunch” at Dios.

Date: Sunday 18th November - 11 AM

Venue: Dio’s, Tardeo, Konarkshram, Mumbai - 34.

To confirm your presence, send an email to Melody at melodyvoice [ at ] gmail [ dot ] com. The charges are Rs 450/- per head.

Related: Get driving directions with Yahoo! India Maps