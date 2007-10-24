Some Adsense Publishers Can Place Images Near Google Ads

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-10-24
S

wireless adsense images

Google has officially disallowed AdSense publishers from placing images near Google Ads. The AdSense team says - “We ask that publishers not line up images and ads in a way that suggests a relationship between the images and the ads.. That’s not a good experience for users or advertisers.”

However, as the two screenshots suggest, this “no image” rule may have been relaxed for Adsense Premium Publishers.

The surprising part is that these images are allowed though they have a direct relationship with the content of the web page. The page on cell phones carries the image of a woman talking on her cell phone.

adsense premium publishers

Published in: Google AdSense

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch