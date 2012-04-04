Set Bing Images as your Desktop Wallpaper

#bing

bing desktop search

The Bing homepage features a new image every day and there’s a new utility in town called Bing Desktop that will download and set these images as your desktop background automatically. Thus, if there’s a new image adorning the Bing website, your desktop wallpaper should change as well.

Bing Desktop is however more than just a wallpaper changing application. The real purpose of the app is to provide you instant access to Bing without having to launch the web browser.

Press the Windows Key + H keyboard shortcut and the Bing search box will pop-up right in the center of your screen. It can auto-complete your search queries - just like the search box on the Bing website – and hitting Enter will show the search results in your default browser.

I don’t get to use Bing very often because Google is the default search engine in all my browsers but with Bing Desktop installed, I hope to hit Bing more frequently than before. There’s also an easy hack to help you quickly switch between Bing and Google.

Bing Desktop is compatible with Windows 7.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻