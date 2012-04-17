Now Send Bigger Emails through Mail Merge

If you have been using my Mail Merge scripts in Gmail to send personalized emails to a large group of people, here’s one bit of news that may interest you.

The maximum allowed size of file attachments that you can send through Google Docs (or Google Apps Script) has just been increased from 5 MB to 25 MB per message (see release notes). In other words, you can now send emails with much larger attachments using the same Mail Merge program.

Here are the relevant how-to guides to help you get started.