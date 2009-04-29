SEO Tip: Add Execute Bios and Press Releases in PDF Format

PBS has a great SEO tip for websites - add alternate content to your site including PDFs, images, documents as they show up in search results as HTML pages:

People don’t just search for text. Google provides alternate search methods including image and document searches. Artist sites, often rich in images, allow an opportunity to index digital assets in search engines.

In addition to images, documents can be indexed in the search engines. Google can index PDF files, and display them as HTML via search results. This is useful for band bios, press releases, order forms, and many other documents bands use on a regular basis.

Learn about alternate file types your fans and the media are searching for, name them intelligently, and link them so they can be found by the search engines.