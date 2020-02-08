How to Install Let’s Encrypt SSL Certificate with Apache on Ubuntu

This tutorial covers installing SSL certificate from scratch on an Apache server running on Ubuntu.
This step-by-step tutorial will show you how to install Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate for an Apache server running on Ubuntu 18.04. I’ve created a droplet on DigitalOcean for this example but the steps should be similar AWS and other environments.
Install Apache 2
Login to your droplet with root (or use
sudo with all the following commands).
Check if any Ubuntu packages are outdated.
apt update
Upgrade the outdated packages to the latest version.
apt upgrade
Install Apache2
apt install apache2
Start the Apache Server
systemctl start apache2
Check if the Apache server is running
systemctl status apache2
Enable the mod_rewrite package for Apache
sudo a2enmod rewrite
Restart Apache
systemctl restart apache2
Install PHP
Install PHP and restart the Apache server.
apt install php libapache2-mod-php
systemctl restart apache2
php —version
Install the CURL package
Install Curl and restart Apache server
apt install curl
apt install php7.2-curl
systemctl restart apache2
Install Let’s Encrypt on Apache
Install the certbot client that will help us automatically manage (install, renew or revoke) the SSL certificates on the Apache server.
Install Certbot
Install the certbot client and the plugin.
sudo apt update
sudo apt-get install software-properties-common
sudo add-apt-repository universe
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:certbot/certbot
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install certbot python-certbot-apache
Install Certbot DNS Plugin
Install the certbot DNS plugin for DigitalOcean. This will automatically add the _acme-challenge TXT DNS records to your domain that are required for authentication. The records are also removed after the certificates are installed.
sudo apt-get install python3-certbot-dns-digitalocean
This will only work if you are using the DigitalOcean Name Servers with your domain.
Create DigitalOcean Credentials File
Go to your DigitalOcean account’s dashboard, choose API and choose “Generate New Token”. Copy the token to your clipboard. Inside the terminal, create a new directory ~/.ssh and create a new file to save the credentials.
vi ~/.ssh/digitalocean.ini
Paste the following line in the credentials file. Replace 1234 with your actual token value.
dns_digitalocean_token = 1234
Save the file and then run
chmod to restrict access to the file.
chmod 600 ~/.ssh/digitalocean.ini
Install SSL Certificates
Replace
labnol.org with your domain name. This command will install the wildcard SSL certificate for all subdomains and the main domain.
certbot certonly --dns-digitalocean
--dns-digitalocean-credentials ~/.ssh/digitalocean.ini
--dns-digitalocean-propagation-seconds 60
-d "*.labnol.org" -d labnol.org
If the certificate is successfully installed, it will add the certificate and chain in the following directory
/etc/letsencrypt/live/labnol.org/
Test the SSL Certificate
Go to ssllabs.com to test if your new SSL certificate is correctly installed on your domain.
Configure Apache to Use SSL Certificate
Now that the SSL Certificate is installed, we need to enable SSL for the Apache server on Ubuntu.
Enable the SSL module for Apache
OpenSSL is installed with Ubuntu but it is disabled by default. Enable the SSL module and restart Apache to apply the changes.
sudo a2enmod ssl
sudo service apache2 restart
Update Apache Configuration File
Open the default virtual host configuration file
/etc/apache2/sites-enabled/000-default.confand paste the following lines. Replace
labnol with your own domain name.
<VirtualHost *:80>
RewriteEngine On
RewriteRule ^(.*)$ https://%{HTTP_HOST}$1 [R=301,L]
</VirtualHost>
<VirtualHost _default_:443>
ServerAdmin amit@labnol.org
ServerName labnol.org
DocumentRoot /var/www/html
ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log
CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined
SSLEngine on
SSLCertificateFile /etc/letsencrypt/live/labnol.org/fullchain.pem
SSLCertificateKeyFile /etc/letsencrypt/live/labnol.org/privkey.pem
</VirtualHost>
Save the file and restart Apache. The
SSLCertificateFile and
SSLCertificateKeyFile files were saved by certbot in the
/etc/letsencrypt/live directory.
Adjust the Firewall
In some cases, you may have to enable Apache on SSL port 443 manually with the following command.
sudo ufw allow "Apache Secure"
Restart Apache. All your HTTP traffic will automatically redirect to the HTTPS version with a 301 permanent redirect.
sudo service apache2 restart
Verify Auto Renewal Process
Your Let’s Encrypt SSL certificate will auto-expire every 90 days. Go to the
/etc/cron.d/ folder and you should see a certbot file. This cron job will automatically renew your SSL certificate if the expiration is within 30 days.
You can also run the following command to verify if the renewal process is correctly setup.
sudo certbot renew --dry-run
Good luck!