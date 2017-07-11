Cannot Install Gmail and Google Drive Add-ons - Troubleshooting Guide

Save Emails is a Google Sheets add-on that is available to all users with a Google Account. It works for Gmail, Google Inbox and G Suite (Google Apps) users.

Individual users can download the add-on from the Chrome Store. Google Apps administrators can install Save Gmail for all users in the domain directly from the Google Apps marketplace.

If you have issues installing any Gmail or Google Drive add-ons for Google Docs and Google Sheets, please try these options:

Enable Google Docs Addons with Drive SDK

Sign-in to your Google Admin console. Go to Apps > G Suite > Drive > Data Access and check the option “Allow users to install Google Docs add-ons from the add-ons store.” Save the changes. Check the option “Allow users to access Google Drive with the Drive SDK API.” Click Apps > G Suite > Drive > Data Access and check “Allow users to install Google Drive apps.” Save Changes.

Enable Gmail and Google Drive in G Suite