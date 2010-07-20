Watch Indian TV Live on your PC or Mobile Phone

#tv

Did you miss the news headlines on TV this morning just because you had to drop kids to school and then drove straight to office?

Watch Indian TV Live

Well, you can launch Mundu on your computer (or mobile phone) and catch up your favorite TV news channels from India anytime, anywhere live. All you need is an Internet connection or a data plan if you are planning to watch TV on your phone.

Mundu TV is available as a free download for both Window and Mac desktops. Alternatively, you may install Mundu TV on your mobile phone – it currently supports Symbian phones though apps for BlackBerry, iPhone and Android devices are ‘coming soon’ according to their website.

The service offers the following bouquet of news and business related TV channels in India though some, like TEN Sports and Zee TV, were unavailable at the time of writing this story.

Indian TV Channels

CNBC and NDTV also offer live streaming on their respective websites but with Mundu TV, you get a TV like player that you can “stick” on top of other windows and second, you can enjoy the live broadcast on your mobile device as well using any Wi-Fi, GPRS, EDGE or 3G  connection.

Mundu TV will officially launch later this month and is likely to come in two packages –   you can either pay Rs. 49 per month for any four channels or pay Rs. 120 to get access to all TV channels. If they can stick to this pricing structure, Mundu TV could well be some good value for your money.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

