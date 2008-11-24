Virtual Credit Card from ICICI Bank

After HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank have launched Virtual Credit Card (VCC) which is an add-on Visa credit card issued on the primary credit card.

The VCC does not have any plastic existence but can only be viewed online and can only be used for online transactions.

The credit limit is the same as that of the primary credit card, however one can specify his own limit on the VCC and the details of purchase made is displayed on the primary statement itself.

The key details of your VCC like the card number, expiry date, etc. are visible online. Current the virtual credit card is a Visa card with Mastercard and Amex cards expected to be launched soon.