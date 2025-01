The Growth of Social Sites in India

The following chart represents the growth of various social networking sites in India during the past year. The dark bar represents the total number of unique visitors for a site in Nov β€˜09 while the lighter bar represents the same number for Nov β€˜10.

As is obvious from the chart, Facebook experienced enormous growth in India, rising to the top spot, while previous market-leader Orkut has more or less stagnated in this period. LinkedIn and Twitter have also managed to nearly double their audience in a year.

While most old-time Orkut users may have migrated to Facebook, Orkut numbers have not declined because the site is still hugely popular in Tier-II and Tier-III towns of India.

These numbers are based on comScore data and were originally published in the latest issue of Business Today. Thank you Kalpana Behara for the tip.