Is Satyamev Jayate OK with Musical Derivatives

This is the original ‘O Ri Chiraiya’ video from Aamir Khan’s hit show – Satyamev Jayate:

Sahil created a slideshow using music from this video and his own photographs and uploaded it to Facebook and YouTube. Here’s the derivative version:

He didn’t have the license to use that song in his video and Satyamev Jayate’s official team could have easily asked Facebook to pull down that video but they took a reverse approach.

The team shared the video on their official Facebook page adding – “We thank you for your contribution and look forward to more such videos from all of you at satyamevjayate.in.” Is that some sort of a tacit approval?

