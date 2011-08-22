PayPal Users in India Need to Update Accounts

#india

Ever since the Indian Government /RBI restricted the operations of PayPal in India, it became mandatory for PayPal users in India to provide bank account details and their income tax number (PAN) before they could receive payments or withdraw money from PayPal.

If you are using PayPal in India and haven’t provided these required account details to PayPal yet, you should do so now because today – August 22 – is the last date.

Your account will continue to remain active but you will neither be able to receive payments into your PayPal account nor can you withdraw money from PayPal to your local bank in India if the Purpose Code, PAN and bank account details aren’t available with PayPal.

paypal_withdraw

Auto-Withdraw PayPal Money to India

One more thing. The RBI rules require that PayPal users do not maintain any balance in their online account and that all money received into PayPal must be transferred to an Indian bank within 7 days.

To comply with this rule, PayPal had added an ‘auto-withdrawal’ feature that you can enable and the money will automatically get transferred from your PayPal account into your bank account in India. You can access the setting under My Account – > Profile – > Bank Account.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻