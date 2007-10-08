Buying American shares now as easy as investing in Indian equity

#india

Indian investors can now do global hunting for investing in equity shares by choosing among the blue chips such as Microsoft, IBM, Wal-Mart, Coca Cola and Google.

India’s number one online trading site, ICICIDirect.com has launched its overseas trading facility for Indian investors to invest upto $2 lakhs in a financial year in Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Stock Options, Index Options.

ICICI has launched the service in partnership with Penson Financial Services which is USA’s fourth largest broker having $6.8 billion in assets. The portal will provide option to invest in US stock exchanges such as NYSE, NASDAQ and American Stock Exchange.

For registering for this service, a one time fees of Rs. 99 is to be paid and money is remitted to USA through ICICI Bank. The facility is only available to resident individuals and not available to corporate, partnership firms, HUF, Trusts, and NRIs.

ADAG’s Reliance Money was the first company to launch overseas trading facility   in partnership with CMC Markets but that was only for derivatives segment.

Thus, ICICI Web Trade has become the first to offer ‘delivery-based’ overseas trading service. Though in derivative segment, trading in futures is not allowed, RBI prohibits investing overseas for use in margin trading.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻