Setback for GST implementation, CST reduction still on hold

#india

The much awaited common Goods and Services Tax (GST), due to be implemented w.e.f. April 1, 2010, is still mired under confrontation and most likely the date would have to be postponed.

The basic idea behind GST was to bring in a common tax across the country to bring in uniformity in prices and conceive an idea of borderless states for trade. The foundation to GST was the gradual phaseout of CST in four years time from 4% to nil.

While CST was successfully reduced from 4% to 3% from April 1, 2007, but owing to differences between Centre and States over compensation, the move to make it 2% from April 1, 2008 didn’t work out and decision is being regularly postponed.

The contention is over the revenue loss to states which is expected to be around Rs.6000 crores. The Central Government wants states to increase VAT on intermediate goods from 4% to 5% and introduce VAT on textiles. However owing to rising inflation and coming elections, no state is willing to buy this argument.

So, it is likely that unless a compromise works out, the issue may get delayed again, which may again call the need for taking hard decision for economic reforms.

Update: CST has been reduced from 3% to 2% w.e.f. June 1, 2008.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻