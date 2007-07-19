Real estate majors turn focus on middle-income housing

#india

India’s leading real estate players, DLF and Unitech are considering building homes that could sell for Rs.10 lakh to fulfill the demand of mass housing created as a result of economic growth.

India will need 10 million new housing units a year by 2030, according to ADB estimates from the Asian Development Bank. A Mckinsey report mentions that India will be world’s fifth biggest consumer market by 2025 and 3 crore Indians will have annual household income more than Rs.90000.

The real estate players are turning to mass market as the luxury market may witness a fall and the supply of residential apartments for the middle and luxury segments may exceed demand.

In the next three years, 200,000 homes will be built in seven biggest cities for the middle and high income groups costing between Rs. 25-50 lakhs.   Though mass-housing projects have lower margins, but developers are focusing on cheaper options by choosing locations on the outskirts of cities and doing away with luxury options such as swimming pools and jogging tracks.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻