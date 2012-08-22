Amazon Brings the Kindle Reader to India

#amazon kindle

Some good news for book worms in India. You can now buy Amazon’s Kindle ebook reader from select TATA Croma stores here and if you don’t have one in your city, you can order it online at cromaretail.com.

What’s new then? While it has always been possible to buy Kindle directly from amazon.com, the Croma advantage is that you don’t need an international credit card and you can even pay for the device using your Debit card or through net banking.

The Wi-Fi 6” version of Kindle costs Price7k at Croma while competing online stores like IndiaTimes and IndiaPlaza offer the same Kindle model for Price9.5k and Price11k  respectively.

You may think it is still quite a heavy premium since the cheapest Kindle is just $79 (or Price4.4k) on Amazon.com but there’s a difference. The $79 Kindle is the sponsored model (it has ads) that Amazon will only ship to a US  address. The international model that Croma is selling will cost you around $150 (base price is $109 + shipping + import duties) if you buy it directly from Amazon.

Amazon Kindle Store in India

Amazon has also launched an India-specific Kindle Store where you have an option to pay for your ebook purchases in Indian Rupees (INR) using your domestic Visa or MasterCard.

The Indian Kindle store isn’t any different from the U.S. version except that is only lists titles that are available for purchase in India. You cannot purchase newspapers and magazine subscriptions from the India store though.

Related: Head over to Hundred Zeros for tons of free Kindle ebooks.

Price your eBooks for the Indian Kindle Store

If you have been selling your ebooks in the Kindle store through KDP, you can now set a India specific price for your ebook (see chart below). The downside is that Amazon would only pay authors a 35% royalty for books sold in the Indian Kindle store. [PDF]

Kindle Books Royalty Chart You only get 35% royalty for books sold in the Kindle Indian Store

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻