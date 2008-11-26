Beating Bangalore Traffic Snag - Infy style

To beat the growing traffic menace in Bangalore and the loss in productivity hours, the posterboy company, Infosys has devised a financial reward scheme to counter the woes.

Under the scheme developed by Stanford University, employees who report before 8:00am get 1.5 credits, while those reporting between 8-8:30 its 1 credit. The cap of credit per week is 7.5 which can translate into a cash reward of upto Rs.12,000 per week.

Uptil now 700 people have been rewarded and around 13500 people report before time. The scheme has also resulted in fuel savings of Rs.20000 per day plus saving on time for company buses plying on the road.