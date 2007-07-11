After Taj, another crowning glory for India

Just few day after the Taj Mahal making it into the Top 7 Wonders of the world, the Oberoi Hotels has done the country proud by receiving top honours in the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2007 readers’ survey.

The Oberoi Udaivilas, the luxury hotel in Udaipur, has been ranked the best hotel in the world by the magazine. Other luxury properties of the group, Amarvilas (Agra) and Rajvilas (Jaipur) have been ranked 10th and 11th in list of top 100 hotels of the world.

This assumes significance as the rating done by Travel + Leisure magazine is regarded as the Oscars of the hospitality sector. Getting 3 spots in the top 11 hotels of the world indeed shows the recognition of the Indian hospitality industry.

The Taj Lake Palace (Udaipur) is the only other hotel among the top 100 ranked at 82nd spot. Among the top 50 hotels in Asia, the 3 Oberoi properties are among the top 4 spots while The Imperial, New Delhi and Taj Lake Palace (Udaipur) are other constituents of the list.

