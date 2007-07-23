Best Business Blogs in India - Thank You Times Online

times-online

Though our India Inc. website is still a young baby, we are extremely delighted to find that the site has been picked by the Times Online UK as one of the best business blogs in India. [India Blogs]

As corporate blogging gathers pace in the subcontinent, Times Online offers its pick of India’s business blogs..

India Inc. Part of the Digital Inspiration technology blog - which boasts and average of 1.2 million hits per month - India Inc. offers Indian business news and analysis across a broad range of sectors. Starbucks, Formula 1 and Tata all feature in recent posts… Business blogging takes off in India (Link)

The Times Online staff were probably inspired by Microsoft India Blogstars, a competition to find the best developer bloggers in the country. It’s all the more interesting because Digital Inspiration was one of the winners in the Microsoft BlogStars contest.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻