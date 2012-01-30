An Infographic Style Wedding Invitation

After exchanging nearly 16400 phone calls and 36500 text messages, Meghana Bhat and Anoop Menon are finally getting married next month and the duo has created an innovative one-page website to invite their friends to the wedding.

The website, available at cometokochi.in, is done like a long and colorful infographic with a strong mix of creativity and humor. How do you reach the venue, what should you expect at the dinner table, what do you wear on the wedding day and most important, what do you do in your free time – the invitation answers it all with a dash of humor. Brilliant stuff!

The website has gone viral on Facebook, getting over a thousand likes, but bride-to-be Meghana says it’s not a public invitation. The wedding will however be streamed live on the site itself so gate-crashers have an alternative. Thank you Ashwin Agrawal for the tip.

