Friends, I normally do not use this blog to share my personal life with you but wanted to make a little exception today.

Last Friday (June 29th), my dear grandfather, or “baba” as we would fondly call him, passed away. He has been an inspiration to our entire family and it will take time to get over this irreparable loss.

I have been mostly offline for the last two weeks, trying to spend as much time with him as possible, and then another unfortunate event happened. Someone managed to hack into my websites during this time. I did try cleaning up but, because of reasons now known to you, it was impossible for me to focus on the website.

On July 1st, the hacker stepped on the gas and deleted every single file /website that was hosted on my web server. I do not know how this happened and I may have lost some of my previous work but there’s a good side to the story - this fellow was kind enough to spare my databases and hence the main site is at least up and running now.

This is a difficult period but am hopeful that things will be normal soon. Thank you for all the support and I will see you online in the coming weeks.