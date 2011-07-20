Create Better Diagrams for your PowerPoint Slides

[ slideshare id=8555051&doc=how-to-make-awesome-diagrams-for-your-slides-110710041051-phpapp01 ]

If you ever need to create diagrams or flowcharts to include in your PowerPoint slides, follow these simple design tips from Enrique GarcÃ­a to make your diagrams look even better.

For instance, Enrique suggests using consistent width for all diagrams in one slide. If there are arrows in a slide, they all should have similar ending point. And most important, the color count of all objects used in a slide should not exceed 3. Check the complete deck for more.

On the related note, have you ever noticed how similar the drawing tools in Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Docs are?