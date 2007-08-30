Turn Your Wardrobe Door Into A Photo Frame

#india

full-wardrobe

Are you designing a wardrobe for your own bedroom or the kids’ room? Want that wardrobe to look a bit different from the ones that you already have in the other rooms of your home.

Then here’s a tip – you can make your wardrobe door resemble a wooden photo frame. And then you can insert some artwork, children drawings, cartoons or other mementos in between the wood and the glass frame as shown in the picture on the right.

Ask your carpenter to make the wardrobe door on the lines of photo frame, he will have to cut the wood board (the one he’s using to make the door) from the center leaving a border-depending on the size of the wardrobe.

Then provide a glass front with a wood ply at the back to hold your paintings and photographs. (see picture below)

You can also display patterned wall paper inside the frame. If you are bored with the current layout, just change the photographs inside and your wardrobe exterior will look new again.

back-of-almirah

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻