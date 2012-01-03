A Comic Book on the Life of Steve Jobs

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2012-01-03
The Zen of Steve Jobs is a new comic book that explores the life of Steve Jobs at the time when he was fired from Apple and particularly his friendship with Kobun Chino, the Buddhist monk from Japan who was Jobs’ spiritual guru as well.

Unlike Walter Isaacson’s biography of Steve Jobs that is based on actual interviews with Jobs, this 80-page comic book is a mix of both fact and fiction. The illustrations were done by JESS3 and some of the book pages are available for reading on their blog.

The digital edition of this book is however only available for Kindle Fire.

