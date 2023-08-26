How to Enable Push Notifications for File Changes in Google Drive with Apps Script

How to setup push notifications to monitor changes in your Google Drive files with Google Apps Script

Are you looking for a way to receive notifications in real-time when an important spreadsheet in your Google Drive get modified or is accidently deleted by sometimes? Well, Google Drive offers an API to help you set up a watch on any file in your Google Drive be it a document, presentation or even a PDF file. This means that you can receive instant notifications whenever the content or even permissions of that file changes.

This tutorial explains how you can setup watch notifications on any file in your Google Drive with the help of Google Apps Script.

Setup a File Watch in Google Drive

To get started, type script.new in the browser to open the Apps Script editor and add the code below to create a watch. You’d need the unique ID of the Google Drive file and the webhook URL where the notifications would be send when the file gets modified.

const API_BASE_URL = 'https://www.googleapis.com/drive/v3' ; const SUBSCRIPTION_DURATION_MS = 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ; const startSubscription = ( fileId , webhookUrl ) => { try { const channelPayload = { id : Utilities . getUuid ( ) , address : webhookUrl , expiration : Date . now ( ) + SUBSCRIPTION_DURATION_MS , type : 'web_hook' , token : ` fileId= ${ fileId } &source=labnol.org ` , } ; const endPoint = Utilities . formatString ( ` ${ API_BASE_URL } /files/%s/watch?supportsAllDrives=true ` , fileId ) ; const response = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( endPoint , { method : 'POST' , contentType : 'application/json' , headers : { Authorization : ` Bearer ${ ScriptApp . getOAuthToken ( ) } ` , } , payload : JSON . stringify ( channelPayload ) , } ) ; const { id , resourceId } = JSON . parse ( response ) ; const subscriptions = { id , resourceId , fileId , webhookUrl } ; PropertiesService . getScriptProperties ( ) . setProperty ( 'subscriptions' , JSON . stringify ( subscriptions ) ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( ` Error starting subscription: ${ error . message } ` ) ; } } ;

Initialize Drive Watch Trigger

By default, a file watch expires in an hour. To extend this duration to 24 hours, we’ll use the SUBSCRIPTION_DURATION_MS variable. Please note that there’s no way to set up an indefinite watch. We’ll thus setup a time-based trigger in Apps Script to automatically renew the watch every 24 hours.

const initializeWatchApp = ( ) => { const fileId = '<<Drive File Id>>' ; const webhookUrl = 'https://<<Webhook URL>>' ; startSubscription ( fileId , webhookUrl ) ; ScriptApp . getProjectTriggers ( ) . forEach ( ( trigger ) => { ScriptApp . deleteTrigger ( trigger ) ; } ) ; ScriptApp . newTrigger ( 'triggerRenewSubscription' ) . timeBased ( ) . everyHours ( 24 ) . create ( ) ; const file = DriveApp . getFileById ( fileId ) ; console . log ( ` Push notifications activated for ${ file . getName ( ) } ` ) ; } ;

Renew File Watch Automatically

The trigger functions manages the process of creating and renewing channel subscriptions for receiving notifications about changes to specific files in Google Drive. It leverages UrlFetchApp.fetch method instead of the Drive.Files.watch service since the latter uses the older version v2 of Google Drive API.

Since we do not want multiple notifications for the same file, we manually stop any existing subscriptions for a file before adding a new watch.

const triggerRenewSubscription = ( ) => { try { const data = PropertiesService . getScriptProperties ( ) . getProperty ( 'subscriptions' ) ; const subscriptions = JSON . parse ( data ) ; const { resourceId , id , fileId , webhookUrl } = subscriptions ; UrlFetchApp . fetch ( ` ${ API_BASE_URL } /channels/stop ` , { method : 'POST' , contentType : 'application/json' , headers : { Authorization : ` Bearer ${ ScriptApp . getOAuthToken ( ) } ` , } , payload : JSON . stringify ( { id , resourceId } ) , } ) ; startSubscription ( fileId , webhookUrl ) ; console . log ( 'Channel subscription renewed successfully!' ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( ` Error renewing subscription: ${ error . message } ` ) ; } } ;

Handline watch notfications

You may use a web service like webhook.site or requestbin.com to test webhook notifications for file changes.