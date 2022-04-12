Digital InspirationLogo

How to Upload Files to Google Drive with Node.js, Express and Multer

Amit Agarwal
This tutorial explains how you can upload files to Google Drive that are submitted through a web form and encoded as multipart/form-data.

This step by step guide describes how you can build a web form for uploading files to Google Drive using Node.js, Express and Multer.

The web form encodes the files as multipart/form-data and sends the data in a POST request to the Node.js application. Multer is a Express middleware for handling multipart form data.

1. Create HTML Form

The HTML form contains a file upload field that allows multiple files to be uploaded. It also includes text fields for the respondent’s name, email and country.

When the form is submitted, it uses the browser’s built-in File API to send the files to the Node.js application.

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8" />
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" />
  </head>

  <body>
    <form>
      <input type="file" name="Files" required multiple />
      <input type="text" name="Name" placeholder="Name" />
      <input type="email" name="Email Address" placeholder="Email" required />
      <input type="text" name="Country" placeholder="Country" />
      <button type="submit">Submit</button>
    </form>
  </body>

  <script>
    const formElem = document.querySelector('form');
    formElem.addEventListener('submit', async (e) => {
      e.preventDefault();
      await fetch('/upload', {
        method: 'POST',
        body: new FormData(formElem),
      });
    });
  </script>
</html>

2. Create Node.js Application

The Node.js application will receive the files from the form and upload them to Google Drive. The home route will render the HTML page that contains the form.

// index.js

const express = require('express');
const uploadRouter = require('./router');

const app = express();

app.get('/', (_, res) => {
  res.sendFile(`${__dirname}/index.html`);
});

app.use(express.json());
app.use(express.urlencoded({ extended: true }));
app.use(uploadRouter);

app.listen(8080, () => {
  console.log('Form running on port 8080');
});

3. Google Drive Upload Router

Multer adds a body object and a files object to the request object. The body object contains the text fields of the form, while the files object will contain the files uploaded via the form.

You may authenticate the Google Drive service with a service account. Create a new folder in Google Drive, share that folder with the service account’s email address and replace DRIVE_FOLDER_ID with the ID of the folder.

// router.js

const stream = require('stream');
const express = require('express');
const multer = require('multer');
const { google } = require('googleapis');

const uploadRouter = express.Router();
const upload = multer();

const uploadFile = async (fileObject) => {
  const bufferStream = new stream.PassThrough();
  bufferStream.end(fileObject.buffer);
  const { data } = await google.drive({ version: 'v3' }).files.create({
    media: {
      mimeType: fileObject.mimeType,
      body: bufferStream,
    },
    requestBody: {
      name: fileObject.originalname,
      parents: ['DRIVE_FOLDER_ID'],
    },
    fields: 'id,name',
  });
  console.log(`Uploaded file ${data.name} ${data.id}`);
};

uploadRouter.post('/upload', upload.any(), async (req, res) => {
  try {
    const { body, files } = req;

    for (let f = 0; f < files.length; f += 1) {
      await uploadFile(files[f]);
    }

    console.log(body);
    res.status(200).send('Form Submitted');
  } catch (f) {
    res.send(f.message);
  }
});

module.exports = uploadRouter;
Google DriveJavascript
ShareWhatsAppTwitterFacebook
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal

Google Developer Expert, Google Cloud Champion

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in Google Workspace and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India.

Amit has developed several popular Google add-ons including Mail Merge for Gmail and Document Studio. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

0

Awards & Titles

Digital Inspiration has won several awards since it's launch in 2004.

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Google Developer Expert award recogizing our work in Google Workspace.

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards in 2017.

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) title for 5 years in a row.

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator title recognizing our technical skill and expertise.

Video Tutorials

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get notified whenever we upload a new video tutorial.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter to stay up to date.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise.