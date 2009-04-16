Can AppleTV Bought in America Be Used in International Countries?

If you are planning to buy an Apple TV from eBay America or the Amazon site and are curious to know if Apple TV can be used in other countries, here’s good news.

Apple TV does work fin in PAL regions but you may have to buy a different socket adapter because the power cord that comes with Apple TV may not fit the sockets in your country (110/120V vs. 220/240V).

Or you could buy the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit and change the power plug to the one that is commonly used in your country.

Remember that you would need an account to buy movies and music from the iTunes store so make sure that Apple provides that service in your country.

The AC plugs included in the World Travel Adapter Kit directly support electrical outlets in North America, Japan, China, United Kingdom, Europe, Korea, Australia, and Hong Kong.

