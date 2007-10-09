Send and Receive SMS Messages from Computer to Mobile Phone

send sms messages Joopz lets you send or receive SMS text messages from the desktop computer to any mobile phone via the internet.

The SMS text messaging works for all phone in US and Canada. International users can sign up to use Joopz, but SMS forwarding is not available to these users.

Joopz also provides a Microsoft Outlook add-in so you can send SMS messages within Outlook just like sending email.

The Outlook plugin is currently available for free to all Joopz subscribers. For a limited time, new Joopz subscribers will receive a complimentary one-month free trial of Joopz Premium, the subscription service that normally costs $2.95 per month or $19.95 per year.

The Joopz plugin automatically syncs with both Outlook and Joopz contacts so users can easily text anyone in their address books.

