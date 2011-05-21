Learn to Master the Manual Modes on your Digital Camera

#digital camera

digital camera

Most digital cameras these days, including the consumer-level point and shoot models, offer manual modes to help you capture even better photographs.

There’s Shutter Priority (Tv) that makes it possible for you to capture sharp images of moving objects (like a racing car) while the Aperture Priority (Av) mode helps you alter the depth-of-field in a photograph. Finally, if you want control over both aperture and shutter speed, you go with the Manual Mode (M).

This Canon document explains Shutter and Aperture in pretty simple language:

A fast shutter speed will ‘freeze’ movement, giving a crisp, sharp image of the subject. A slow shutter speed can create deliberate blur in a moving subject – when photographing moving water, for example.

When you are shooting landscapes, you will often want everything from the foreground to the horizon to appear as sharp as possible. This requires a small aperture, such as f/16, to give a wide depth-of-field.

That’s all theory but if you really want to master the various manual modes on your digital camera, you got to go out and shoot.

Alternatively, you can use this online camera simulator – it’s a clever Flash-based tool where you adjust the various settings available in a standard digital camera and instantly see how they impact the final photograph.

You may alter the aperture, shutter, the ISO value or even the distance of the camera from the subject. A useful tool both for novice and amateur photographers. Thanks @Pogue.

camera controls tutorial

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻