Make a Screen Protector for your Cell Phone

#mobile phone

screen protectorThough Apple has officially stopped selling screen protector films for the iPhone and the iPod Touch, you may still want to have them in order to protect the screen of your expensive mobile device from scratches, dirt or even your own fingerprints.

Screen protectors are easily available for all popular mobile devices and they are pretty cheap, so much so that you may end up paying more for shipping than for the product itself.

That said, if you can’t find a good cover film that will exactly fit the screen of your current cell phone, you can easily build one on your own for free using material that is already available in your home.

Scratch Proof your Cell Phone Screen

Play ;

All you need is a ruler (to measure the screen size of your gadget), some clear packing tape (that will act as the cover), a bowl of water with some soap and an old credit card to firm apply that homemade screen protector to your cell phone screen.

Avoid putting your cell phone in the same pocket that has your keys and /or loose coins.

