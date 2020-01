If you are traveling or sitting in a coffee shop with friends but have only one iPod, all of you can enjoy the same music simultaneously using this new iPod accessory called Belkin Rockstar.

This is essentially a $20 splitter that divides music from one iPod into multiple headphones.

While it is slightly tough to imagine people carrying spare headphones in their pockets, this iPod accessory may be useful at homes where children have to share one iPod.

Belkin RockStar - Thanks Zoli