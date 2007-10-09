Lowest iPod Prices, Where to Buy an Apple iPod in India

Which iPod to Buy - If you are planning to buy an iPod for yourself or to gift someone, here’s an idea of iPod Prices in India.

Apple iPod Classic 80GB - Rs 11995

Apple iPod Classic 160GB - Rs 15500

Apple iPod Shuffle 1GB - Rs 3750

Apple iPod Nano Ultra Slim 2GB -

INR 5990

Apple iPod Nano 4GB - INR 6500

Apple iPod Nano 8GB - INR 8995

Apple iPod Touch 8GB - Rs 14995

Apple iPod Touch 16GB - Rs 18995

The Griffin iTrip FM Transmitter for iPod Nano and iPod Video will cost Rs 1995.00

You can shop online for an Apple iPod in India at eBay, Indiatimes, Rediff or IndiaPlaza. Apple doesn’t have an official iPod store in India.