Eye-Fi Cards - Transfer Photos without Cables

#photo sharing

Make Your Camera Wireless When there’s no space left in the memory card of your digital camera, you normally have to hunt for a USB cable to transfer all your pictures and videos from the camera on to your computer’s hard drive.

With Eye-Fi, the process gets a little easier as this affordable cards can turn your digital camera into a wireless device.

Eye-Fi is just like a regular memory card but with a built-in Wi-Fi chip so you can wirelessly transfer photographs and videos from a digital camera to your computer over an existing wireless home network* without requiring USB cables. Here’s a video of an Eye-Fi memory card in action.

Play ;

Other than transferring media from the camera to the computer, you may also use an Eye-Fi card to post pictures /videos on Flickr, YouTube, Photobucket, Facebook and host of other social sites even when your computer is off.

eyefi 4gbNow if you think it makes sense to buy an Eye-Fi card this holiday season as a gift or for your own self, here’s a sweet deal for people in US and Canada. If you buy a 200 GB account for your Gmail and Picasa Web Albums, Google will send you a 4 GB Eye-Fi Home video card for free (update: offer has expired).

The regular online price of the Eye-Fi 4GB card is around $70 but if you buy the same 4GB SD card though Google, you need to pay only $50 - that’s a saving of $20 and you also get 200 GB** of storage space for your photos and videos on Picasa Web Albums.

PS

you don’t have a wireless router at home, you can still use Eye-Fi to transfer photos wirelessly by setting up an ad-hoc wireless network on your Windows or Mac OS X machines but the 4GB card that is part of the Google offer doesn’t support ad-hoc networking.

[**] Google will charge you an annual fee of $50 for maintaining your 200GB Picasa account but you can always downgrade or even cancel your account later and still keep the Eye-Fi wireless card forever.

Related: Online Backup for your Photos [Comparison of services]

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻