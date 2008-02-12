Compare Dell Desktops - XPS, Vostro, Optiplex, Precision and Inspiron Computers

When you are shopping for a new Dell desktop computer, you have four choices to choose from - Dell Precision, Dell Optiplex, Dell Vostro and the Dell Inspiron. And then there’s the stylish Dell XPS with an LCD screen. So how do you pick the right Dell model for your computing needs ?

Note: You can purchase most Dell desktops with or without the monitor. And in some cases you can also pick an OS like Windows Vista, XP or Linux to further reduce the price.

The Dell Precision workstations are for people you run CAD, 3D or video editing programs like Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, 3DS Max, Maya, Adobe After Effects and other heavy duty software. Dell Precision desktops (like the T3400 in India) is the most powerful range (expensive too) and fitted with Intel Core 2 Quad or Xeon 64 bit processors with upto 8 GB of RAM.

The Dell Optiplex range of desktop is for business users who work in a network environment (like small businesses or corporate offices) where you have a dedicated team of IT staff to support your workstations. Dell Optiplex comes in AMD or Intel Processors and recommended for offices with a staff >10.

Dell Vostro desktop are affordable desktops with dual core processors again designed for small businesses. They have enough power to run most business applications though for high-end graphics, you may want to look at the Precision Dell computers.

The Dell XPS desktop (like the XPS 420) has an built-in LCD screen on the tower (chassis) to help you view songs, photographs and even videos while in Sleep mode without switching on the main screen. For gamers, editing videos or running other graphic intensive applications, this XPS range includes graphic cards from both nVIDIA and ATI. It has 1394 (Firewire) video transfer capability and support HDTV. You can add an option blu-ray drive and the Dell Media Xcelerator that increases video encoding speed.

Dell Inspiron is for home users who want to turn their PC into an entertainment media center. Dell Inspiron is actually a replacement of the Dell Dimension range. Dell Inspiron lets you watch TV on the computer or attach a TV Tuner card to record TV programs on to the hard drive. Highly customizable and comes pre-loaded with Windows Vista.

Optiplex and Precision are for business customers while XP and Inspiror are for home consumers.