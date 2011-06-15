The CE Mark Can Have Another Meaning

#china

CE Mark

If you see a CE Mark (an acronym for “Conformité Européenne”) on any electronic gadget (including toys and medical devices), it is basically a guarantee from the manufacturer that the product meets all the safety requirements of the European Union.

It is mandatory for manufacturers to meet all the CE Marking requirements before they can sell their products in any of the countries in Europe.

Some CE Marks on Electronic Goods can be fake

Like everything else, the CE mark is misused and therefore not all products bearing the letters C and E can be considered safe. There are unconfirmed reports that some products made in China carry the CE mark but here CE stands for “China Export” (meaning the product is exported from China) and not “Conformité Européenne.”

Luckily, the lettering style and the spacing between the two letters in the “China Export” logo is a bit different so it is not hard to spot the fake CE mark. The letters in the original CE mark are like two semi-circles of similar radius but one square bigger and, when drawn completely, they meet each other.

China Export Mark

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻